Birinyi Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.7% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255,896 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,602.08 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,797.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,707.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

