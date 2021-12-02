Birinyi Associates Inc. Grows Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NVR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $5,404.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,026.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,999.75. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,875.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5,410.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $65.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

