Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is Exane Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

Exane Asset Management reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,650 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up about 3.1% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.