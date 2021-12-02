Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,141 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.28 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

