Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,826 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $84,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

DIS stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.58. 281,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average is $173.88. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $264.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

