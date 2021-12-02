Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,274 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,274 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,119. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

