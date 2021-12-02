Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 21,400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $2,347,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,804. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The company has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.