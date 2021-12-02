Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

VXF opened at $177.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.74. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $152.56 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

