Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $104.67

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $104.67 and last traded at $106.23, with a volume of 1850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,642 shares of company stock worth $9,224,820. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter worth $78,000.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

