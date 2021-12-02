Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,296 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $581,549.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,570. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PIPR stock opened at $163.39 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $90.84 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.00 and its 200 day moving average is $143.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

