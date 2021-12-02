Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.69

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 3989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 387,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,263,000 after purchasing an additional 97,234 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.