Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 30.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $399.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upgraded American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

