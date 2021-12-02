Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 1.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

