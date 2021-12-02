Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 849 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for 2.1% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock opened at $259.85 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $130.76 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.15.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.