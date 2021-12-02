New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $223,420,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,758,000 after acquiring an additional 96,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $599.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $632.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.01. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $447.82 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

