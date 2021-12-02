New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.2% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 42.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.