Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BTI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

