AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 457,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 228,646 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,475,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

