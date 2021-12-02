Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 10,846 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 381,631 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $107,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $330.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $209.11 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

