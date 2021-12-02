Saputo (TSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.54

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$27.54 and last traded at C$28.04, with a volume of 45197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.69.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The company has a market cap of C$11.51 billion and a PE ratio of 24.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.03.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

