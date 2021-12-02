JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $823.01

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 823.01 ($10.75) and traded as low as GBX 758 ($9.90). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 776 ($10.14), with a volume of 143,961 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 822.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 767.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.16 million and a PE ratio of 4.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Russian Securities’s previous dividend of $10.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Russian Securities’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

