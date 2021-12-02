MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Down 28.2% in November

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 845,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,495. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $575.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.53.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,841,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after acquiring an additional 158,130 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,610,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 175,936 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,855,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 112,482 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,572,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

