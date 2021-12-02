8,645 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 323,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

FLO stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

