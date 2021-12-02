Arnhold LLC Sells 166 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arnhold LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $310.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,731,963 shares of company stock worth $599,321,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

