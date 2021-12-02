Paragon Capital Management Ltd Makes New $201,000 Investment in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,880 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABCB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

