2,571 Shares in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,571 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.83. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $97.11.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

