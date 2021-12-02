Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

