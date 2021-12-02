Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Danaher by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $625,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,960,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $319.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.78. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.