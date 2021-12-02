Summit X LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Summit X LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

