Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 224.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

