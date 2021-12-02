Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

