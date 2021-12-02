$15.00 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) will announce $15.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.37 million to $62.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $80.66 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 52.61% and a negative return on equity of 308.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

WTER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.96. Alkaline Water has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

