Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $3,504,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 20.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,058,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,382,000 after purchasing an additional 176,783 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Amphenol by 37.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.05.

Amphenol stock opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.95. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $86.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

