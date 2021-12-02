iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.36 on December 7th

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.357 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,586,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

