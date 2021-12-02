$476.53 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $476.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.99 million to $479.20 million. McAfee reported sales of $777.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McAfee by 53.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 574,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 199,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McAfee by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McAfee in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 12,793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after buying an additional 1,447,420 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

