Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZUMZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zumiez by 38.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.