$304.33 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce $304.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $339.00 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $65,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,892,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,776,690 over the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in ContextLogic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,658,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Apoletto Ltd raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.36. 106,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,684,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

