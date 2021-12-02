MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.550 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.82.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17. MasTec has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

