Synthetix (SNX) Achieves Market Cap of $846.36 Million

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for $7.37 or 0.00012877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $846.36 million and approximately $74.05 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00236211 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Synthetix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

