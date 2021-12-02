Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys 3,274 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 108,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,226. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.28.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

