Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after acquiring an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,078,000 after buying an additional 1,444,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after buying an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,262,000 after buying an additional 1,757,599 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,554. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.85.

