Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,126,000 after acquiring an additional 643,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,047. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.