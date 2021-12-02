SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 35,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,825. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84.

