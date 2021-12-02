Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

