iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 5.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 647,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,781,000 after purchasing an additional 31,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 310,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.67. 69,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,893,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

