Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75).

JSPR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,215,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 160,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,701. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

