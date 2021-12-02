Zacks: Brokerages Expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

In related news, Director James Huang bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 56,930 shares of company stock worth $107,927 in the last three months. 16.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WINT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 143,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.16. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

