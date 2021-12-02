Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,000 shares during the quarter. Zynga accounts for approximately 0.7% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 17.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,343,000 after acquiring an additional 310,452 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. 88,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,796,791. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

