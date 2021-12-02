Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 620,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 accounts for about 5.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 93,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.78. 81,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,492,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $13.27.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

