2,106 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Purchased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,710,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,820,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,649,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,464,000. Institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.